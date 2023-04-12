Nettlinx Ltd is a small cap company recorded a market cap of ₹226.91 Cr during today's closing. An Internet infrastructure venture of the Nettlinx Group is Nettlinx. With 93+ direct locations, Nettlinx is one of the leading Internet service providers (ISP), ITSPs, and call centre service providers for offering completely integrated network platforms to businesses in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, 24th day of April 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the company in the proportion of (one) Equity Share of ₹10/- each for every (one) Equity Share of ₹10/- each, through the approval of shareholders which has been obtained through postal ballot on Saturday, April 08, 2023," said the Board of Nettlinx in a stock exchange filing.

The shares of Nettlinx Ltd closed today on the BSE at 4.98% upper circuit limit of ₹192.90 apiece level. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 3,324 shares and a deliverable share volume of 100%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 174.79% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 141.13% during the past year. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 80.11% so far in 2023 and during the last 6 months, it has generated a multibagger return of 122.24%.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹272.00 on (01/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹53.50 on (30/06/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 29.08% below the 1-year high and 260.56% above the 1 year low. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 59.70% and a public stake of 40.30%.

