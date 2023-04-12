Multibagger stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares record date for 1:1 bonus share, scrip up 260% from 52-week-low2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:56 PM IST
- Nettlinx Ltd is a small cap company recorded a market cap of ₹226.91 Cr during today's closing.
Nettlinx Ltd is a small cap company recorded a market cap of ₹226.91 Cr during today's closing. An Internet infrastructure venture of the Nettlinx Group is Nettlinx. With 93+ direct locations, Nettlinx is one of the leading Internet service providers (ISP), ITSPs, and call centre service providers for offering completely integrated network platforms to businesses in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×