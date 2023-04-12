Multibagger stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board declares record date for 1:1 bonus share, scrip up 260% from 52-week-low

“This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, 24th day of April 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the company in the proportion of (one) Equity Share of ₹10/- each for every (one) Equity Share of ₹10/- each, through the approval of shareholders which has been obtained through postal ballot on Saturday, April 08, 2023," said the Board of Nettlinx in a stock exchange filing.