Multibagger stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board sets record date for 10:6 bonus shares and stock split, scrip up over 550% in 1 year2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Global Capital Markets is an NBFC that operates in the financial industry. It is a small cap company with a market valuation of ₹82 Cr. The 20th of February 1989 saw the incorporation of Global Capital Markets Ltd. In 1995, it issued a Rs. 400.00 lacs public offering that was 14.63 times oversubscribed. The company is listed as a non-banking financial company with the RBI. The company's primary businesses include investing in stocks and other securities and providing short- and long-term loans to corporations and business organisations.
