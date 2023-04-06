Global Capital Markets is an NBFC that operates in the financial industry. It is a small cap company with a market valuation of ₹82 Cr. The 20th of February 1989 saw the incorporation of Global Capital Markets Ltd. In 1995, it issued a Rs. 400.00 lacs public offering that was 14.63 times oversubscribed. The company is listed as a non-banking financial company with the RBI. The company's primary businesses include investing in stocks and other securities and providing short- and long-term loans to corporations and business organisations.

“Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in compliance with Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, members are hereby informed that the Company has fixed Record date of 20th April 2023 for subdivision in face value of Equity Shares of ₹10/- to ₹1/- each and issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 10:6, under Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. The revised details of the same are given below:

Scrip Code: 530263

ISIN Code: INE062C01034

Record Date: April 20, 2023

Purpose: Sub-division in Face Value of Equity Shares & Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 10:6."

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded a net income of ₹15.25 Cr compared to ₹0.53 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021. The company's net expenses reached ₹14.46 Cr during Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.28 Cr recorded during Q3FY22 and its EBIT stood at ₹0.79 Cr compared to ₹0.25 Cr reported in the same quarter of FY22. The company said its net profit stood at ₹0.79 Cr compared to ₹0.25 Cr and its EPS reached ₹0.32 during Q3FY23 compared to ₹2.00 in Q3FY22.

The shares of Global Capital Markets closed today on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹33.01 apiece level. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 61,289 shares and a deliverable volume average of 50,443 shares or 82.30%. It has produced a multibagger return of 6,128.30% over the past three years and a multibagger return of 900.30% over the past five years. It produced a multibagger return of 552.37% during the past year, and YTD, it has gained 0.64% in 2023. It produced a multibagger return of 247.47% during the previous six months, but it has plummeted by 7.09% over the last month.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹45.00 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹3.79 on (01/06/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 26.64% below the 1-year high and 770.97% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 5.00% and a public stake of 95.00%.

