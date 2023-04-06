Multibagger stock hit 5% upper circuit as Board sets record date for 10:6 bonus shares and stock split, scrip up over 550% in 1 year

The shares of Global Capital Markets closed today on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹33.01 apiece level. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 61,289 shares and a deliverable volume average of 50,443 shares or 82.30%. It has produced a multibagger return of 6,128.30% over the past three years and a multibagger return of 900.30% over the past five years. It produced a multibagger return of 552.37% during the past year, and YTD, it has gained 0.64% in 2023. It produced a multibagger return of 247.47% during the previous six months, but it has plummeted by 7.09% over the last month.