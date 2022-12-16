Multibagger stock hit 5% upper circuit, Board approves 1:1 bonus shares

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “inter-alia considered and approved the following; 1. Considered and approved to recommend Issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 for the approval of the Members in the ensuing 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. Considered and approved the Addendum to the Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting and authorized dispatch of same to the shareholders. 3. Considered and approved to fix the cut off date i.e. 22.12.2022 as record date for ascertaining the entitlement of shareholders for the purpose of issue of Bonus shares. 4. Approved the appointment of Mrs. Gayatri Kataria as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. 5. Approved increase of authorized share capital from Rs.5,95,000 to Rs.10,00,00,000 (Ten Crores only) and which is required consequent to issue of Bonus shares and accordingly Resolution has been included in the Addendum to the Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting for the approval of Members."