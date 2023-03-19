Multibagger stock hit 5% upper circuit, record date fixed for stock split2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 03:22 PM IST
- A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹255.68 Cr, Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd operates in the industrial industry.
A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹255.68 Cr, Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd operates in the industrial industry. India-based OEM Artemis specialises in LED lights and related products. The company has declared record date for stock split after which the shares touched a 5% upper circuit level on Friday closing.
