A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹255.68 Cr, Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd operates in the industrial industry. India-based OEM Artemis specialises in LED lights and related products. The company has declared record date for stock split after which the shares touched a 5% upper circuit level on Friday closing.

“In accordance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we refer to our letter dated December 27th, 2022, in which we notified the announcement related to the record date for the split of Ordinary (equity) Shares until March 31st, 2023, and our letter dated September 08th, 2022, in which we informed the recommendation of the Board subject to the approval of shareholders for the sub-division of the Ordinary (equity) Shares of face value ₹10 /- (Rupees Ten) each into Ordinary (equity) Shares of face value of ₹1 /- (Rupee one) each. We would now like to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, March 31, 2023, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the sub-division of the ordinary (equity) shares of face value ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each into Ordinary (equity) Shares of face value of ₹1/- (Rupee one) each, as approved by the shareholders at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2022," said Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd in a stock exchange filing.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company reported a net income of ₹20.75 Cr compared to ₹5.00 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021. The company recorded net expenses of ₹16.27 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹13.18 Cr recorded in Q3FY22. Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd said its EBIT reached ₹4.48 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to a loss of ₹-8.18 Cr reported in Q3FY22. During the quarter ended December 2022, the company reported a net profit of ₹2.43 Cr compared to a net loss of ₹7.60 Cr in Q3FY22. The EPS of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd stood at ₹0.97 in Q3FY23 compared to a loss of ₹3.03 reported in Q3FY22.

On Friday, the shares of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd closed on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit level of ₹101.85. The stock recorded a total volume average of 2,623 shares and a deliverable volume average of 2,123 shares or 80.94%. The stock has climbed by 50.89% during the past five years, and in the past year, it has created a multibagger return of 102%. It has appreciated 56.57% year to date, and over the past six months, it has returned 85.01%. It has gained 34.63% over the past month and has risen 2.46% during the past five trading sessions. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹126.75 on (01/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹41.25 on (06/07/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 72.23% and a public stake of 27.77%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author