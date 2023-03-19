Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock hit 5% upper circuit, record date fixed for stock split

2 min read . 03:22 PM IST Vipul Das
On Friday, the shares of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd closed on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit level of 101.85.

  • A small-cap company with a market valuation of 255.68 Cr, Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd operates in the industrial industry.

A small-cap company with a market valuation of 255.68 Cr, Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd operates in the industrial industry. India-based OEM Artemis specialises in LED lights and related products. The company has declared record date for stock split after which the shares touched a 5% upper circuit level on Friday closing.

“In accordance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we refer to our letter dated December 27th, 2022, in which we notified the announcement related to the record date for the split of Ordinary (equity) Shares until March 31st, 2023, and our letter dated September 08th, 2022, in which we informed the recommendation of the Board subject to the approval of shareholders for the sub-division of the Ordinary (equity) Shares of face value 10 /- (Rupees Ten) each into Ordinary (equity) Shares of face value of 1 /- (Rupee one) each. We would now like to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, March 31, 2023, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the sub-division of the ordinary (equity) shares of face value 10/- (Rupees Ten) each into Ordinary (equity) Shares of face value of 1/- (Rupee one) each, as approved by the shareholders at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2022," said Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd in a stock exchange filing.

During the quarter ended December 2022, the company reported a net income of 20.75 Cr compared to 5.00 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021. The company recorded net expenses of 16.27 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 13.18 Cr recorded in Q3FY22. Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd said its EBIT reached 4.48 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to a loss of -8.18 Cr reported in Q3FY22. During the quarter ended December 2022, the company reported a net profit of 2.43 Cr compared to a net loss of 7.60 Cr in Q3FY22. The EPS of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd stood at 0.97 in Q3FY23 compared to a loss of 3.03 reported in Q3FY22.

On Friday, the shares of Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd closed on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit level of 101.85. The stock recorded a total volume average of 2,623 shares and a deliverable volume average of 2,123 shares or 80.94%. The stock has climbed by 50.89% during the past five years, and in the past year, it has created a multibagger return of 102%. It has appreciated 56.57% year to date, and over the past six months, it has returned 85.01%. It has gained 34.63% over the past month and has risen 2.46% during the past five trading sessions. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 126.75 on (01/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of 41.25 on (06/07/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 72.23% and a public stake of 27.77%.

