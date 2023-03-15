Multibagger stock hit 52-week-high as Board sets record date for 3:1 bonus share3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:27 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹1,786.15 Cr, Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the IT industry. Magellanic Cloud is a company that operates in the digital sector and is traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange under the symbol MCLOUD. Magellanic Cloud, one of the top IT service providers, is represented by a number of brands and has offices across Asia, Europe, and the United States. After the Board announced the record date for the 3:1 bonus shares, the stock reached a new 52-week high today.
