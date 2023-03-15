With a market valuation of ₹1,786.15 Cr, Magellanic Cloud Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the IT industry. Magellanic Cloud is a company that operates in the digital sector and is traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange under the symbol MCLOUD. Magellanic Cloud, one of the top IT service providers, is represented by a number of brands and has offices across Asia, Europe, and the United States. After the Board announced the record date for the 3:1 bonus shares, the stock reached a new 52-week high today.

Magellanic Cloud said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of the Directors “have considered, approved and recommended a Bonus Issue of 3 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up held as on the 22nd March, 2023 being the Record date. The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the issue and allotment of such Bonus Shares."

“While calculating the ratio of Bonus Issue, the Company had taken the Share Premium amount received for allotment 11,33,500 of Equity Shares at an Issue Price of Rs. 395/- each (including Premium of Rs. 385/- each) done on 9th March, 2023. Accordingly, the Company in its Letter dated 9th March, 2023 relating to “Intimation of fixation of Record Date for Issue of Bonus Shares pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015" informed BSE Limited, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (“CDSL"), National Securities Depository Limited (“NSDL") and the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company (“RTA") the ratio of 4:1 i.e., 4 (four) equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity share held by the Members be issued and allotted as Bonus Shares," said Board of Directors of Magellanic Cloud in a stock exchange filing.

“However, the Board of the Directors of the Company were of the view that capitalization of such sums standing to the credit of General Reserves, Retained Earnings and Securities Premium as on 30th September, 2022 should be taken into consideration. Accordingly, based on the financials of 30th September, 2022, the calculation of ratio of Bonus Issue of Shares came out as 3:1 i.e., 3 (Three) equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity share held by the Members be issued and allotted as Bonus Shares instead of 4:1 i.e., 4 (four) equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity share held by the Members be issued and allotted as Bonus Shares. Hence, Ratio of Bonus Issue should now be read as: “3 EQUITY SHARES OF RS. 10/- EACH FULLY PAID UP FOR EVERY 1 EQUITY SHARE OF RS. 10/- EACH FULLY PAID UP HELD AS ON THE 22ND MARCH, 2023 BEING THE RECORD DATE," said Magellanic Cloud in a stock exchange filing.

The bonus shares will be credited/dispatched within 15 days from the date of Board approval i.e. on or before March 27, 2023, according to Magellanic Cloud.

The shares of Magellanic Cloud made a fresh 52-week-high of ₹648.00 apiece level on the BSE in afternoon deals and then closed at ₹635.95, down by 0.59% from the previous close of ₹639.75. The stock recorded a total volume average of 75,607 shares and a deliverable volume average of 54,359 shares or 71.90%. In the last 5 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 1,187.61% and in the last 3 years, it has generated a multibagger return of 2,026.67%. The stock has appreciated 61.51% during the past year, and YTD in 2023, it has climbed by 38.00%. Also, it has surged by 98.49% over the last six months and by 36.98% during the past month. The stock touched a 52-week-low of ₹270.50 on (27/05/2022).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das

