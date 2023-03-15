Multibagger stock hit 52-week-high as Board sets record date for 3:1 bonus share

“However, the Board of the Directors of the Company were of the view that capitalization of such sums standing to the credit of General Reserves, Retained Earnings and Securities Premium as on 30th September, 2022 should be taken into consideration. Accordingly, based on the financials of 30th September, 2022, the calculation of ratio of Bonus Issue of Shares came out as 3:1 i.e., 3 (Three) equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity share held by the Members be issued and allotted as Bonus Shares instead of 4:1 i.e., 4 (four) equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity share held by the Members be issued and allotted as Bonus Shares. Hence, Ratio of Bonus Issue should now be read as: “3 EQUITY SHARES OF RS. 10/- EACH FULLY PAID UP FOR EVERY 1 EQUITY SHARE OF RS. 10/- EACH FULLY PAID UP HELD AS ON THE 22ND MARCH, 2023 BEING THE RECORD DATE," said Magellanic Cloud in a stock exchange filing.