With a market worth of Rs. 1,141.56 Cr., Pennar Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial sector. One of India's top businesses for high-end, intricate pre-engineered construction projects. The corporation is well-established in a number of industries, including infrastructure, automobiles, power, general engineering, and building and construction. Following news that Pennar Industries had received several orders totaling ₹851 crore, the company's shares soared on February 20 and reached a new 52-week high.

are the major clients signed order with Pennar Industries in the verticals comprising Ascent Buildings (USA), pre-engineered buildings, industrial components, railways, tubes and steel.

This announcement came after Pennar Industries reported strong Q3 earnings. During Q3FY23, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹692.22 Cr, up by 29.88% YoY from ₹532.97 Cr in Q3FY22. Pennar Industries said its gross profit reached ₹282.40 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹216.85 Cr recorded in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a growth of 30.23%. The company’s EBITDA stood at ₹66.00 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 40.61% YoY from ₹46.94 Cr in Q3FY22, whereas its net income reached ₹700.13 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 30.29% YoY from ₹537.38 Cr in Q3FY22. The net profit of Pennar Industries stood at ₹21.12 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 97.20% YoY from ₹10.71 Cr in Q3FY22, and the PAT margin stood at 3.05% compared to 2.01% stood in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Pennar Industries gained today by 9.80% on an intraday basis to reach a new 52-week-high of ₹81.00 and then closed at ₹80.70 apiece level on the NSE. The stock recorded a total volume average of 6,835,001 shares and a delivery volume average of 193,362,178 shares or 28.29%. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 120.19% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 37.71% so far in 2023. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 39.75%, FIIs stake of 4.08%, and a public stake of 56.18%.

