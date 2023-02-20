Multibagger stock hit a fresh 52-week-high on orders worth 851 Cr

This announcement came after Pennar Industries reported strong Q3 earnings. During Q3FY23, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹692.22 Cr, up by 29.88% YoY from ₹532.97 Cr in Q3FY22. Pennar Industries said its gross profit reached ₹282.40 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹216.85 Cr recorded in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a growth of 30.23%. The company’s EBITDA stood at ₹66.00 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 40.61% YoY from ₹46.94 Cr in Q3FY22, whereas its net income reached ₹700.13 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 30.29% YoY from ₹537.38 Cr in Q3FY22. The net profit of Pennar Industries stood at ₹21.12 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 97.20% YoY from ₹10.71 Cr in Q3FY22, and the PAT margin stood at 3.05% compared to 2.01% stood in the year-ago quarter.

