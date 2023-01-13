Multibagger stock hit fresh 52-week-high as Board approves stock split

Multibagger stock hit fresh 52-week-high as Board approves stock split3 min read . 05:31 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 580.85 Cr., Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry.
With a market valuation of Rs. 580.85 Cr., Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry. The company issued a public offering in 1962 and was promptly listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Then it becomes a leading manufacturers of NPK Fertilisers mainly SSP Fertilisers – Powder and Granulated forms.
With a market valuation of Rs. 580.85 Cr., Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the commodity industry. The company issued a public offering in 1962 and was promptly listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Then it becomes a leading manufacturers of NPK Fertilisers mainly SSP Fertilisers – Powder and Granulated forms.
The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting scheduled on Wednesday, 1st February, 2023 shall inter-alia, among others, to consider the following matters: 1. Approval of Sub-division of Equity shares from the face value of Rs.10/- per share to Rs. 1/-per share. 2. Approval of alteration of capital clause of Memorandum of Association. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair."
The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting scheduled on Wednesday, 1st February, 2023 shall inter-alia, among others, to consider the following matters: 1. Approval of Sub-division of Equity shares from the face value of Rs.10/- per share to Rs. 1/-per share. 2. Approval of alteration of capital clause of Memorandum of Association. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair."
The Board of Directors has also recently informed stock exchanges by saying that “We have pleasure in informing the Exchange the latest development and various compliances received from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for company Majiwada Thane Residential project (Phase Il). As per latest UDCPR-2020 guidelines issued by Govt. of Maharashtra, the company has applied to TMC for availing maximum potentiality of the land and accordingly company has received amended permission on 05/01/2023 for construction of TOWER G consist of Basement + stilt / ground + 1st to 6th parking floor + 7th to 31st floors based on present FSI available with the company. However, as per TMC Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Permission has been received upto 52nd floor and once the company procures the required TDR as per TMC guidelines; the additional floor amendment will be applied. The Company has received LOI from TMC allowing us to approach MoEF for necessary amendment as mentioned above. Company has already started availing required Project Finance, appointed Civil Contractor and also complied all other required sanctions and permissions to start up the construction work on receipt of amendment in MoEF permission which is in advanced state of submission. In view of above, company will be fully utilising their available potential FSI at Majiwada, Thane Phase II Residential tower having 2/3 BHK luxurious /sophisticated flats with all modern amenities and facilities to cater local residential market by offering 400 no of flats at affordable/reasonable rates. The Company expects revenue of Rs.500-600 Crores approximately based on prevailing market condition from this real estate project at Majiwada, Thane in coming 5 years and will comply/amend to RERA from time to time. On successful completion of this project company will be Debt free and will increase their expansion project at ANCHAVIYO RESORT along with higher capacity utilization of SSP Phosphatic Fertiliser Business at Wada, Palghar."
The Board of Directors has also recently informed stock exchanges by saying that “We have pleasure in informing the Exchange the latest development and various compliances received from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for company Majiwada Thane Residential project (Phase Il). As per latest UDCPR-2020 guidelines issued by Govt. of Maharashtra, the company has applied to TMC for availing maximum potentiality of the land and accordingly company has received amended permission on 05/01/2023 for construction of TOWER G consist of Basement + stilt / ground + 1st to 6th parking floor + 7th to 31st floors based on present FSI available with the company. However, as per TMC Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Permission has been received upto 52nd floor and once the company procures the required TDR as per TMC guidelines; the additional floor amendment will be applied. The Company has received LOI from TMC allowing us to approach MoEF for necessary amendment as mentioned above. Company has already started availing required Project Finance, appointed Civil Contractor and also complied all other required sanctions and permissions to start up the construction work on receipt of amendment in MoEF permission which is in advanced state of submission. In view of above, company will be fully utilising their available potential FSI at Majiwada, Thane Phase II Residential tower having 2/3 BHK luxurious /sophisticated flats with all modern amenities and facilities to cater local residential market by offering 400 no of flats at affordable/reasonable rates. The Company expects revenue of Rs.500-600 Crores approximately based on prevailing market condition from this real estate project at Majiwada, Thane in coming 5 years and will comply/amend to RERA from time to time. On successful completion of this project company will be Debt free and will increase their expansion project at ANCHAVIYO RESORT along with higher capacity utilization of SSP Phosphatic Fertiliser Business at Wada, Palghar."
The shares of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd closed today on the BSE at a fresh 52-week-high level of ₹1098.95 apiece, up by 1.07% from the previous close of ₹1087.35. The stock recorded a total volume of 42,498 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 28,315 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹149.90 on January 19, 2018, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 633.12%. The stock price soared from ₹203.35 on January 13, 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 423.43%. The stock price jumped from ₹323.95 on January 14, 2022, to the current market price during the course of 1 year, representing a multibagger return of 239.23%. The stock has gained 10.93% YTD in 2023 and 191.77% for the past six months, which is a multibagger return. The stock touched a 52-week-low of ₹317.00 on (14/01/2022), indicating that after making a new 52-week-high today, the stock was last seen trading 246.67% above the 1-year low.
The shares of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd closed today on the BSE at a fresh 52-week-high level of ₹1098.95 apiece, up by 1.07% from the previous close of ₹1087.35. The stock recorded a total volume of 42,498 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 28,315 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹149.90 on January 19, 2018, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 633.12%. The stock price soared from ₹203.35 on January 13, 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 423.43%. The stock price jumped from ₹323.95 on January 14, 2022, to the current market price during the course of 1 year, representing a multibagger return of 239.23%. The stock has gained 10.93% YTD in 2023 and 191.77% for the past six months, which is a multibagger return. The stock touched a 52-week-low of ₹317.00 on (14/01/2022), indicating that after making a new 52-week-high today, the stock was last seen trading 246.67% above the 1-year low.