Multibagger stock hit fresh 52-week-high as Board approves stock split

The Board of Directors has also recently informed stock exchanges by saying that “We have pleasure in informing the Exchange the latest development and various compliances received from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for company Majiwada Thane Residential project (Phase Il). As per latest UDCPR-2020 guidelines issued by Govt. of Maharashtra, the company has applied to TMC for availing maximum potentiality of the land and accordingly company has received amended permission on 05/01/2023 for construction of TOWER G consist of Basement + stilt / ground + 1st to 6th parking floor + 7th to 31st floors based on present FSI available with the company. However, as per TMC Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Permission has been received upto 52nd floor and once the company procures the required TDR as per TMC guidelines; the additional floor amendment will be applied. The Company has received LOI from TMC allowing us to approach MoEF for necessary amendment as mentioned above. Company has already started availing required Project Finance, appointed Civil Contractor and also complied all other required sanctions and permissions to start up the construction work on receipt of amendment in MoEF permission which is in advanced state of submission. In view of above, company will be fully utilising their available potential FSI at Majiwada, Thane Phase II Residential tower having 2/3 BHK luxurious /sophisticated flats with all modern amenities and facilities to cater local residential market by offering 400 no of flats at affordable/reasonable rates. The Company expects revenue of Rs.500-600 Crores approximately based on prevailing market condition from this real estate project at Majiwada, Thane in coming 5 years and will comply/amend to RERA from time to time. On successful completion of this project company will be Debt free and will increase their expansion project at ANCHAVIYO RESORT along with higher capacity utilization of SSP Phosphatic Fertiliser Business at Wada, Palghar."

