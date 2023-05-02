For the purpose of 1:3 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split, the company said today in a stock exchange filing that “In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and vide resolution dated 02nd May, 2023 passed by the Board of Directors of the Company, notice is hereby given that the Company has fixed, Monday, 05th June 2023 as the "Record Date", for the purpose of Sub-division of Equity Shares (all the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each shall stand sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of nominal value of Re. 1/-(One Rupee) each fully paid-up and ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 01 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 03 (Three) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of Members which is being obtained by way of Postal Ballot through remote e-voting."