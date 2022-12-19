Multibagger stock hit fresh 52-week-high, record date for bonus shares revised

The shares of Globe Commercials Ltd closed today at a fresh 52-week-high level of ₹45.70 apiece on the BSE, up by 4.94% from the previous close of ₹43.55. The stock recorded a total volume of 7,685 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 10,727 shares. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 81.35% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 69.57%. The stock has seen a year-to-date gain of 96.98% and a multibagger return of 236.03% over the past six months. The stock's multibagger return in 1 month was 114.55%, and over the previous five trading sessions, it soared by 21.22%. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹9.08 on (06/10/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 403.30% above the 1 year low.