Multibagger stock hit new 52-week-high as Board fixes record date for stock split, scrip up 185% from 1-year low2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Goyal Aluminiums Ltd, a small-cap business, closed on Wednesday with a market valuation of ₹513 Cr. Among the leading producer of aluminium coil, sheets, sections, and other aluminium parts is Goyal Aluminiums. The company was established in 2018 and is now one of the most well-known distributors, makers, and merchants of a variety of metal products. Today's trading saw the scrip reach a fresh 52-week-high after the Board announced a record date for the stock split purpose.
