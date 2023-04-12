Goyal Aluminiums Ltd, a small-cap business, closed on Wednesday with a market valuation of ₹513 Cr. Among the leading producer of aluminium coil, sheets, sections, and other aluminium parts is Goyal Aluminiums. The company was established in 2018 and is now one of the most well-known distributors, makers, and merchants of a variety of metal products. Today's trading saw the scrip reach a fresh 52-week-high after the Board announced a record date for the stock split purpose.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Director of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., 12th April, 2023 has fixed 25th April, 2023 as the "Record date" for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division/ Split of the equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot by way of electronic means on February 15, 2023," said the Board of Goyal Aluminiums in a stock exchange filing.

The shares of Goyal Aluminiums hit a fresh 52-week-high level of ₹359.80 during afternoon deals and closed on the NSE at ₹359.75 with an upside gap of 0.84% from its previous closing. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 1,44,259 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,00,638 shares. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 151.49% in the last 12 months and on a YTD basis it has gained 87.22% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-low of ₹126.30 on (04-Nov-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 185% above the 1 year low. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 71.03%, FIIs stake of 0.01% and a public stake of 28.97%.