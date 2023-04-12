Multibagger stock hit new 52-week-high as Board fixes record date for stock split, scrip up 185% from 1-year low

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Director of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., 12th April, 2023 has fixed 25th April, 2023 as the "Record date" for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division/ Split of the equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot by way of electronic means on February 15, 2023," said the Board of Goyal Aluminiums in a stock exchange filing.