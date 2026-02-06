Multibagger stock Hitachi Energy rises 14% as Q3 net profit jumps 90% YoY

Multibagger Stock: Shares of Hitachi Energy surged 14% in intraday deals on Friday, February 06, to a multi-month high of ₹21,889 apiece, even as the Indian stock market struggled to find momentum.

The sharp rally in the T&D stock was triggered after the company reported a better-than-expected performance in the December quarter, helping the stock reclaim the ₹21,000 mark after a gap of two months.

Hitachi Energy Q3 Results After market hours on Thursday, the company reported a 90.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for Q3, reaching ₹261.4 crore. In the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹137.4 crore.

Revenue rose 29.6% YoY to ₹2,168 crore in the October–December 2025 quarter, due to robust demand in India and other key markets, expanded market share, and successful execution of strategic initiatives, as per the company's earnings report.

The company posted a strong operating performance, with EBITDA for the third quarter standing at ₹338 crore, a 100.4% YoY jump, resulting in a 550-basis point expansion in margin to 15.6%, underscoring the company’s continued efforts to enhance profitability and operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, order inflows declined on a YoY basis due to a large HVDC order in the third quarter of the financial year 2025. Excluding that, order inflows were up 70%, its earnings filing showed.

The company ended the quarter with an order backlog of ₹29,872.2 crore, providing revenue visibility for several upcoming quarters. Apart from domestic orders, the company also secured major export orders accounting for 29.8% of the total orders booked for the quarter.

It received export orders from utilities and data centres across Southeast Asia and Southern Africa, respectively.

The company said AI’s power-intensive growth will require significant infrastructure investments, while the growing focus on electrification is expected to support capacity expansion, strengthen grid reliability, and improve access to meet targets such as 2,000 kWh per capita consumption by 2030.

Hitachi Energy share price trend Hitachi Energy’s shares have been maintaining a strong winning run since February 2025, gaining 91.5% to date. Along the way, the stock also registered a fresh record high of ₹22,837 apiece in December 2025.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a 27.22% return to its shareholders in 2025, and in the current year, it has already gained another 18%, indicating investors’ strong bets on the company’s growth prospects.

