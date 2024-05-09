Multibagger Stock: Hitachi Energy records 144% surge in a year, up 1235% from 2020 low; should you buy?
Hitachi Energy India's stock soared by 1235% from its 2020 low, with impressive annual returns. The company, a key player in the energy sector, is strategically positioned to benefit from India's energy transition. Goldman Sachs foresees significant growth potential for Hitachi Energy in India.
In the past year, the Indian stock market has experienced notable expansion, witnessing substantial returns for investors across various sectors. Particularly noteworthy were stocks within the power-related space, which garnered significant attention from investors.
