Multibagger stock: Hitachi Energy zooms 8% as Q4 profit doubles, up 190% in a year
Hitachi Energy shares surged 8% to ₹11,700 after impressive Q4 results, with a 123.7% increase in net profit. Company's revenue rose by 27.2% in Q4. Hitachi Energy expands globally with significant orders in renewables and utilities.
Shares of Hitachi Energy surged 8% to ₹11,700 apiece in early morning trade today following the release of impressive Q4 and full fiscal year (FY24) results. After market hours on Tuesday, the company reported a 123.7% increase in Q4 consolidated net profit, reaching ₹113.7 crore compared to ₹50.8 crore in Q4 FY23.
