Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit after delivering 150% returns YTD

Multibagger stock: Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, a tech-driven company based in Hyderabad, hit the upper circuit limit on Monday, November 18 on the back of impressive Q2FY25 results and key corporate developments.

Blue Cloud Softech share price hit its 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹144.20 on the BSE today. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹3,145.59 crore.

Blue Cloud Softech stock price has given a multibagger return of 147.12 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Blue Cloud Softech's financial performance In its board meeting on November 14, 2024, the company approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024. The results showcased remarkable growth, with net sales climbing to ₹23,527.36 lakh in Q2FY25, a significant rise from ₹8,687.29 lakh in Q2FY24. Total income from operations for the first half of FY25 stood at ₹46,683.93 lakh, a massive jump compared to ₹12,141.53 lakh during the same period last year.

The company’s profit before tax for the quarter surged to ₹1,557.13 lakh, up from ₹294.52 lakh in the previous year. Net profit from continuing operations rose to ₹1,134.94 lakh. Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a significant rise, reaching ₹0.52 for Q2FY25, compared to ₹0.16 in Q2FY24.

Adding to investor optimism was the announcement of a strategic leadership change. Blue Cloud appointed Venkata Seshavataram Varada as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to lead financial planning and compliance. His extensive experience in capital management and strategic negotiations is expected to drive sustainable growth.

Blue Cloud Softech’s stock has been on a consistent upward trajectory throughout 2024. The 150% YTD return has solidified its position as a multi-bagger, attracting both retail and institutional investors.