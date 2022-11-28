Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit as Board signs contracts worth 90 Cr

The shares of Fredun Pharmaceuticals locked today at the 5% upper circuit limit and ended at an intraday high of ₹1,280.05 apiece level on the BSE. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 15,071 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,192 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 1,127.28% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 165.19% during the past year. The stock has appreciated by 47.96% YTD so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,385.90 on (07/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹471.05 on (26/11/2021).