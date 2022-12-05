Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit, stock split, bonus shares issue ahead

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 21st December, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider following business: 1) To consider a proposal for sub-division / split of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2) To consider increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 3) To consider consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company and Articles of Association, if any. 4) To consider Issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company."