Multibagger stock hits 52-week high after 51% stake buy in Sri Lankan company2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 08:56 AM IST
- Multibagger fashion stock has delivered more than 300% return to its shareholders in last one year
Multibagger stock: Filatex Fashions shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this fashion stock has risen from around ₹7.20 to ₹17.30 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 140 per cent to its positional investors. The Indian fashion brand has recently announced to acquire 51 per cent stake in Sri Lankan fashion company Isabella (Pvt.) Limited. The Indian small-cap fashion brand informed about the acquisition of equity in Sri Lankan brand in its latest exchange filing. This stock market news worked as a catalyst for the stock leading to heavy buying interest among the market bulls. This spurt in volume led to rise in the multibagger stock to its new 52-week high of ₹17.30 apiece on BSE.