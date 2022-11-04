Multibagger stock: Filatex Fashions shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this fashion stock has risen from around ₹7.20 to ₹17.30 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 140 per cent to its positional investors. The Indian fashion brand has recently announced to acquire 51 per cent stake in Sri Lankan fashion company Isabella (Pvt.) Limited. The Indian small-cap fashion brand informed about the acquisition of equity in Sri Lankan brand in its latest exchange filing. This stock market news worked as a catalyst for the stock leading to heavy buying interest among the market bulls. This spurt in volume led to rise in the multibagger stock to its new 52-week high of ₹17.30 apiece on BSE.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the stake buying, Filatex Fashions Ltd said, "This is to inform the Exchange that the Company intends/proposes to acquire 51% of the Equity Share Capital in Isabella (Pvt.) Limited, Sri Lanka for a consideration of USD 7.55 Mn approximately. In this regard, the Company is in the process of reaching certain preliminary understandings for the proposed Acquisition/ Subscription of Shares of Isabella (Pvt.) Limited, which is into the business of Manufacturing Apparels and related Products in Sri Lanka."

The Parties hereto in-principle reached certain understandings to enter into the following Agreements on satisfactory conclusion of Due Diligence and in the event Parties are able to mutually agree on the final terms and conditions:

a) Share Subscription and Share Purchase Agreement between Isabella and the Company.

b) Shareholder's agreement between Isabella, its Shareholder and the Company.

Filatex Fashions share price history

In last one month, Filatex Fashions share price has ascended from around ₹12.25 to ₹17.30 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 40 per cent to its shareholders. In last six month, this small-cap fashion stock has risen from around ₹8 to ₹17.30 apiece levels, giving around 120 per cent return to tis positional shareholders. Likewise, in YTD time, it has given 140 per cent return to its investors. In last one year,, this penny stock has risen from around ₹4.19 to ₹17.30 apiece levels, giving more than 300 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 5 years, this multibagger penny stock has risen to the tune of 400 per cent.

On Thursday, this BSE listed multibagger penny stock ended with a market cap of ₹167 crore and its trade volume on Thursday session was around 14.51 lakh.