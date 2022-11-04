Multibagger stock hits 52-week high after 51% stake buy in Sri Lankan company

Filatex Fashions share price history

In last one month, Filatex Fashions share price has ascended from around ₹12.25 to ₹17.30 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 40 per cent to its shareholders. In last six month, this small-cap fashion stock has risen from around ₹8 to ₹17.30 apiece levels, giving around 120 per cent return to tis positional shareholders. Likewise, in YTD time, it has given 140 per cent return to its investors. In last one year,, this penny stock has risen from around ₹4.19 to ₹17.30 apiece levels, giving more than 300 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 5 years, this multibagger penny stock has risen to the tune of 400 per cent.