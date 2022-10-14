Multibagger stock hits 52-week high after announcement of warrants worth ₹185 crore2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 01:53 PM IST
- Multibagger stock has climbed to 52-week high on third day in a row
Stock market today: Apollo Micro Systems shares are one of those multibagger stocks that have given strong upside movement in post-Covid stock market rebound. The small-cap stock has announced issuance of warrants to the tune of ₹185 crore that attracted buying interest in the scrip leading to rise at new 52-week high in early morning deals. Continuing its uptrend on Friday trade session, this bulls' favourite stock surged to its 4-year high today when it hit intraday high of ₹247.80 apiece on NSE. This is third day in a row when the multibagger stock has climbed to 52-week high.