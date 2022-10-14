Informing stock market exchanges about development in regard to issuance of warrants, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd said, “This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the company, in their meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 13th October, 2022 have considered and approved to issue up to 1,01,00,070 (One Crore One Lakh and Seventy) warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, one equity share within the period of 18 (eighteen months) in accordance with the applicable law (“Warrants") at a price of ₹183.30/- (Indian Rupees One Hundred and Eighty Three and Thirty paise Only) each (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) aggregating up to ₹185,13,42,831/- (Indian Rupees One Hundred and Eighty Five Crores Thirteen Lakhs Forty Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Thirty One Only) to Mr. Karunakar Reddy Baddam, Promoter and Managing Director of the Company and to certain other non-promoter group persons."