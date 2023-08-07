Multibagger stock hits 52-week high after Q1 results 2023. Axis Securities give ‘buy’ tag despite 2700% return in 3-year3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 02:49 PM IST
JTL Industries shares have surged 2,700% since March 2020, with Axis Securities predicting a further rise to ₹470 apiece.
Multibagger stock: JTL Industries shares are one of those stocks that have delivered whopping return to its positional investors in post-Covid stock market rebound. After making its bottom in March 2020, this logistics stock has risen from around ₹14.50 to ₹404 apiece levels on BSE, logging near 2,700 per cent rise in this time. JTL Industries share price today opened upside and went on to hit a new life-time high of ₹404 apiece on NSE.
