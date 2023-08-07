The brokerage went on to add that JTL Industries' (JTL) EBITDA missed the estimates on account of higher-than-expected inventory losses. Revenue at ₹505 Cr (up 37%/7% YoY/QoQ) stood in line with teh brokerage house estimates. The company reported its sales volume earlier, which stood at 77.34Kt, up 52% YoY but down 4% QoQ on seasonally strong Q4FY23. VAP share improved to 42% in Q1FY24 vs. 24% in Q4FY23 and 31% in Q1FY23. EBITDA stood at ₹36 Cr (up 131% YoY but down 33% QoQ), missing the estimate by 25%.