Multibagger stock hits 52-week high as the Board declares record date for split

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has climbed from ₹21 on 3rd January 2022 to the current level, representing a multibagger rise of 392.86 per cent so far in 2022 compared to the Sensex's drop of 7.18 per cent, outperforming the Sensex by 385.68 per cent so far in 2022. In the last 1 year, the shares of BSE listed stock Sadhna Broadcast have moved from ₹11 as of 11th June 2021 to the current level which represents a multibagger gain of 840.91% compared to the rise of Sensex by 5.76% in the same period which represents that the stock has also outperformed Sensex by 835.15%.