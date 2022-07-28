Multibagger stock hits 52-week-high, Brokerage is bullish as sales soar 383% YoY

Shoppers Stop Ltd (SSL) shares today opened at Rs. 591.95, reached a new 52-week high of Rs. 612.00, and are currently trading at Rs. 582.10 per share. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹225.50 on 23-August-21 and after touching its new high of ₹612.00 in trade today, the stock is now trading 158% above the 52-week-low. In trade today, the stock has made an intraday high of ₹612.00 and an intraday low of ₹581.10. For the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, the company saw a 383 per cent YoY uptick in sales to Rs. 1190 crore, PBT of Rs. 32 crores, compared to a loss of Rs. 157 crores in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022. Following strong Q1FY23 earnings, brokerage firm ICICI Securities is bullish on the stock. ICICI Securities has set a target price of ₹705 for the shares of Shoppers Stop, which would be a new high for the stock in a target frame of 12 months.

