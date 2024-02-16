Multibagger stock hits 52-week high despite 200% rally in one year
Multibagger stock has given 350% return to its shareholders in the last five years
Stock market today: Ok Play India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. At this time, the small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹537 crore has risen from around ₹61 to ₹187.05 per share level, delivering over 200 percent returns to its long-term positional investors. However, it seems that the small-cap multibagger stock still possesses some upside potential.
