Multibagger stock hits 52-week high despite 200% rally in one year

Stock market today: Ok Play India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year. At this time, the small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹537 crore has risen from around ₹61 to ₹187.05 per share level, delivering over 200 percent returns to its long-term positional investors. However, it seems that the small-cap multibagger stock still possesses some upside potential.

Ok Play India share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹187.05 apiece on BSE, touching a new 52-week high during Friday deals.

The multibagger small-cap stock has been in an uptrend ahead of the announcement of its third-quarter results for the financial year 2023-24. the small-cap company declared its third quarter results for the current fiscal on Wednesday while the stock has been surging for the last four days in a row.

In the October to December 2023 quarter, the small-cap company reported a total revenue of ₹362.11 crore, which stood at ₹307.35 crore in the previous quarter of the current financial year. This means the small-cap company has reported a 17.81 percent QoQ rise in total revenue during the October to December 2023 quarter. In the first nine months of the current financial year, the company's unaudited total revenue stood at ₹1,017.80 crore, which stood at ₹970 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The small-cap company's profit in the first nine months of the current fiscal came at ₹14.80 crore, which stood at ₹10.60 crore in the April to December 2022 period. This means the company's profit has grown to the tune of 39.62 percent in the first nine months of the financial year 2023-24.

OK Play India share price history

In the last one month, the multibagger stock has risen from around ₹168.50 apiece to ₹187.05 per share on NSE, logging a nearly 10 percent rise in this time. In the last six months, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹102.60 to ₹187.05 apiece, recording a near 80 percent rise in this time horizon. In the last one year, the stock has delivered over 200 percent return whereas in the last five years, it has given nearly 350 percent return to its positional shareholders.

