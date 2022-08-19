Multibagger stock hits 52-week-high, ICICI-Sec is bullish for upside in 3 months

Having a market worth of ₹1,711.06 crore, Titagarh Wagons Ltd. is a company that serves the industrial industry. With outstanding production capabilities, Titagarh has a subsidiary in Europe and another in India. With the addition of traction motors and vehicle control systems, the company's product line now includes electric propulsion machinery. The company manufactures wagons such as container flats, grain hoppers, cement wagons, clinker wagons, and tank wagons. The Titagarh group, an industry leader in producing freight and passenger rolling stock, has its headquarters in Kolkata, India. ICICI Securities, a brokerage company, is bullish on the shares of Titagarh Wagons and has recommended a buying range of Rs. 138-143 and advised placing a stop loss of Rs. 127. The brokerage has set a target price for the stock of ₹163.00 and a target period of 3 months, which represents a potential upside of 12% from the current market price. The stock reached a 52-week-high of ₹149.00 per share today during trading and closed at ₹144.50 per share, a gain of 6.17% from the previous close. The stock reached a 52-week low of ₹75.10 on 24-February-22, and it is currently trading 92.41% higher than that low.

