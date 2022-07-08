Multibagger stock hits all-time high as revenue jumps 130% in Q1

Multibagger stock hits all-time high as revenue jumps 130% in Q13 min read . 05:28 PM IST
- With a market cap of Rs. 1,636 crores, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the apparel and textile industry.
With a market cap of Rs. 1,636 crores, Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the apparel and textile industry. More than 200 exclusive brand outlets and over 1300 multi-brand outlets currently serve Monte Carlo. Today's opening price for the shares of Monte Carlo was ₹734.60, and in trade today on the NSE, it reached an all-time high of ₹798.95. The stock closed at ₹793.95 level with an upside gap of 9.40 per cent with 7,78,937 shares traded today. The stock's 52-week low was ₹309.45 on August 23, 2021, meaning that it is presently trading 156 per cent higher than that low.
The company revealed today that it had excellent first-quarter sales, with a significant revenue rise of around 130 per cent in Q1 FY23 and 60% approx over Q1 FY20. “The growth in sale is contributed by both volume growth and calibrated price increase on the back of steep rise in cotton prices. The quarterly sales have not only surpassed the pre-covid levels but have been the best ever for the company on the back of strong brand equity among consumers, latest fashion products and superior quality aided by solid end of season sales, encouraging festive & wedding season across India," the company has said in an exchange filing.
The company also notified the BSE that it expanded its retail footprint in India by launching 11 new EBOs during the first quarter of FY23, with 7 of them located in the Northern Region, 2 in the Northern Region, 1 in the Southern Region, and 1 in the Eastern Region. With this, there are now around 324 EBOs spread throughout 20 states and 4 union territories.
“The company is well on track to complete the shared target of opening 30 EBO’s in this financial year. Apart from this the company also has presence through MBO’s & distributors, NCS along with presence over all the major online platforms like Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart, First Cry, Myntra, Jabong, Kapsons and its own website. The company continues to witness encouraging trends through its online channels as well," Monte Carlo has informed BSE today.
Monte Carlo has also said in a note that “The last two years have definitely been a roller coaster ride which tested the company on all parameters and made it stronger to withstand any challenges in future. The company’s core competency lies in understanding the consumer demand trends, manufacturing superior quality products keeping abreast with the latest fashion, strong distribution network and more than 3 decades of expertise in the garment industry. The company is confident of its long term sustainable and profitable growth going ahead which will definitely benefit all its stakeholders and will lead to long term value creation."
The stock has climbed from ₹350.65 on July 9, 2021, to the current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 126.42 per cent. The stock has gained 30.99 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022. Monte Carlo is trading above the 5 days, 20-day, 50-days, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages after setting a new 52-week high today. The company is one of the most profit-making companies, with a high ROCE of 21.50 per cent and a low PE ratio of13.80.