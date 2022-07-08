Multibagger stock hits all-time high as revenue jumps 130% in Q1

The company revealed today that it had excellent first-quarter sales, with a significant revenue rise of around 130 per cent in Q1 FY23 and 60% approx over Q1 FY20. “The growth in sale is contributed by both volume growth and calibrated price increase on the back of steep rise in cotton prices. The quarterly sales have not only surpassed the pre-covid levels but have been the best ever for the company on the back of strong brand equity among consumers, latest fashion products and superior quality aided by solid end of season sales, encouraging festive & wedding season across India," the company has said in an exchange filing.