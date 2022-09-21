Multibagger stock hits fresh high as Board sets record date for stock split

Multibagger stock hits fresh high as Board sets record date for stock split2 min read . 04:26 PM IST
- With a market worth of Rs. 585.86 crore, Maximus International Ltd. is a small-cap corporation that provides commercial services.
With a market worth of Rs. 585.86 crore, Maximus International Ltd. is a small-cap corporation that provides commercial services. Maximus International Limited (MIL) is a subsidiary of Optimus Finance Limited which is a non-banking financing firm with a Vadodara headquarters that has been authorized by the Reserve Bank of India. MIL is in the business of importing and exporting lubricants, various base oils, and other chemical goods used, among others, in the metal, power and automobile industry. On the BSE, the shares of Maximus International Ltd touched a fresh 52-week-high of ₹466.00 apiece today, up by 1.33% from the previous close of ₹459.90. The total volume recorded today in the stock was 83,082 shares.
With a market worth of Rs. 585.86 crore, Maximus International Ltd. is a small-cap corporation that provides commercial services. Maximus International Limited (MIL) is a subsidiary of Optimus Finance Limited which is a non-banking financing firm with a Vadodara headquarters that has been authorized by the Reserve Bank of India. MIL is in the business of importing and exporting lubricants, various base oils, and other chemical goods used, among others, in the metal, power and automobile industry. On the BSE, the shares of Maximus International Ltd touched a fresh 52-week-high of ₹466.00 apiece today, up by 1.33% from the previous close of ₹459.90. The total volume recorded today in the stock was 83,082 shares.
The Board of Directors of the company said today in a regulatory filing that “In terms of Regulation 42 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, 3rd October, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company having face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each, into 10 (Ten) fully paid-up Equity Shares having face value of ₹1/- (Rupee one) each, as approved by the shareholders at the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th September, 2022."
The Board of Directors of the company said today in a regulatory filing that “In terms of Regulation 42 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Monday, 3rd October, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company having face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten) each, into 10 (Ten) fully paid-up Equity Shares having face value of ₹1/- (Rupee one) each, as approved by the shareholders at the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 19th September, 2022."
The stock price has climbed dramatically over the past five years, rising from ₹12.63 on September 25, 2017, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 3,589.63% and an approximate CAGR of 107.89%. The stock price has risen significantly in the last 1 year, rising from ₹101.15 on September 22, 2021, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 360.70% and an approximate CAGR of 361.39%. The stock price has gone up tremendously year to date (YTD) from ₹95.70 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 386.94% so far in 2022. The stock generated a multibagger return of 345.72% during the last six months, and it has climbed by 74.79% in 1 month.
The stock price has climbed dramatically over the past five years, rising from ₹12.63 on September 25, 2017, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 3,589.63% and an approximate CAGR of 107.89%. The stock price has risen significantly in the last 1 year, rising from ₹101.15 on September 22, 2021, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 360.70% and an approximate CAGR of 361.39%. The stock price has gone up tremendously year to date (YTD) from ₹95.70 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 386.94% so far in 2022. The stock generated a multibagger return of 345.72% during the last six months, and it has climbed by 74.79% in 1 month.
The stock reached a 52-week low of Rs. 86.25 on the BSE on (09/05/2022), indicating that even though it reached a new 52-week high today, it was still trading 440.28% above the low at the closing price. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 63.63% and a public shareholding of 36.37%.
The stock reached a 52-week low of Rs. 86.25 on the BSE on (09/05/2022), indicating that even though it reached a new 52-week high today, it was still trading 440.28% above the low at the closing price. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 63.63% and a public shareholding of 36.37%.