Multibagger stock hits fresh high as Board sets record date for stock split

The stock price has climbed dramatically over the past five years, rising from ₹12.63 on September 25, 2017, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 3,589.63% and an approximate CAGR of 107.89%. The stock price has risen significantly in the last 1 year, rising from ₹101.15 on September 22, 2021, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 360.70% and an approximate CAGR of 361.39%. The stock price has gone up tremendously year to date (YTD) from ₹95.70 on January 3, 2022, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 386.94% so far in 2022. The stock generated a multibagger return of 345.72% during the last six months, and it has climbed by 74.79% in 1 month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}