Multibagger stock hits intraday high as the board approved 5:1 stock split

The shares of PDS Multinational are currently moving at an upside gap of 1.50% on the BSE, and the current market price PDS is trading higher than 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days moving averages. The stock has outpaced the Sensex by 85 per cent over the previous year and has produced a multibagger return of 592.23 per cent over the last three years, surpassing the Sensex, which was 39.96 per cent at the time. In the previous week, the stock has gained 7.79 per cent, while Sensex has gained 2.45 per cent. The stock has a P/E of 17.95 times and an industry P/E of 16.43 times, indicating that the stock is possibly overvalued for future price earnings. However, the company has an ROE of 28.66 per cent, indicating a consistent ability to generate profit. However, at a P/B of 5.11, it does not appear to be a long-term holding.