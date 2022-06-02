Multibagger stock hits intraday high as the board approved 5:1 stock split

Multibagger stock hits intraday high as the board approved 5:1 stock split2 min read . 01:05 PM IST
- The shares of PDS Multinational opened with a gain of over 5% today and touched an intraday high of ₹1800 (5.38%) in early morning deals.
PDS Multinational Fashions is a worldwide customer-centric textile company that serves 22 nations and serves the world's largest brands and retailers. The company is a small size company in the sector, with a market valuation of ₹4,460.63 Cr.
The stock opened with a gain of over 5% today and touched an intraday high of ₹1800 (5.38%) in early morning deals. Based on the performance today, the stock outperformed the sector by almost 1.22%. The bullish phase of the stock comes up today as the Board of Directors of the Company today has approved the subdivision of equity shares in the ratio of 5:1, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The record date for the 5:1 stock split is yet to be announced by the company.
The BSE-listed stock has climbed from ₹899.20 as of 2nd June 2021 to the current market price of Rs1,733.70 as of 2 Jun 2022, 12:18 pm IST, representing a gain of 92.80% in 1 year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has climbed from ₹1,659.60 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current market price which represents a gain of 4.46% in 2022 so far. In the last 6 months, the stock has surged 12.28% and in the last 1 month, the stock has moved up by 0.82%. In the last 5 trading days, the stock has moved up by 6.69% and the stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen over 2% in that period.
The shares of PDS Multinational are currently moving at an upside gap of 1.50% on the BSE, and the current market price PDS is trading higher than 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days moving averages. The stock has outpaced the Sensex by 85 per cent over the previous year and has produced a multibagger return of 592.23 per cent over the last three years, surpassing the Sensex, which was 39.96 per cent at the time. In the previous week, the stock has gained 7.79 per cent, while Sensex has gained 2.45 per cent. The stock has a P/E of 17.95 times and an industry P/E of 16.43 times, indicating that the stock is possibly overvalued for future price earnings. However, the company has an ROE of 28.66 per cent, indicating a consistent ability to generate profit. However, at a P/B of 5.11, it does not appear to be a long-term holding.