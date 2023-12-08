Multibagger stock: Race Eco Chain shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In YTD time, share price of the waste mangement company has risen from around ₹200 to ₹400 levels, doubling long term investors' money in this time. However, it seems that multibagger stock still possess some upside potential.

Race Eco Chain share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹400.65 apiece levels on BSE, touching new life-time high during morning deals on Friday. While climbing to its new record high, Race Eco Chain shares went on to enter the elite group of multibagger stocks in India.

The multibagger stock has been hitting new highs since Friday last week. From Friday last week, it has touched life-time high on all sessions except on Thursday. However, after touching new high today, the multibagger stock witnessed profit booking and retraced from today's high and made intraday low of ₹391.45 per share.

Race Eco Chain share price history

In last one month, Race Eco Chain share price has risen from around ₹260 to ₹400 apiece levels, delivering around 60 per cent return to its positional investors.In last six months, this small-cap stock has risen to the tune of 35 per cent as it remained under base buidling mode till October end. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹200 to ₹400 per share levels, doubling investors money in this time. In last five years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹45 to ₹400 per share levels, logging more than 750 per cent rise in this time.

Race Eco Chain Ltd offers a comprehensive waste management solution powered by AI and Blockchain, ensuring traceability from waste collection to disposal. With the improvement of waste management processes, India's pursuit of a cleaner, greener future is directly aligned with resource optimization, cost-efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

