Godha Cabcon share price today hit lower circuit in early morning deals. The multibagger stock has hit lower circuit for 6th successive session as its ex-date for stock split record falls tomorrow. The primary aluminum production company has announced 1:10 stock split and its record date has been fixed on 25th March 2022. Godha Cabcon shares today opened with a downside gap of ₹3.40 per share and went on to hit 5 per cent lower circuit at ₹153.35 apiece levels. In last one week trade, this multibagger stock has lost all its gains during 23rd February 2022 to 14th March 2022 period when it surged from ₹148.65 to ₹201.40 apiece levels.

The NSE listed company has announced stock split and the record date for stock split is 25th March 2022. Primary aluminum production company has informed NSE about the share subdivision decision. In its exchange communication with NSE, Godha Cabcon company has said that its board of directors have approved subdivision of Godha Cabcon shares from ₹10 face value to Re 1 face value. It also informed that the record date for share subdivision of Godha Cabcon shares is 25th March 2022.

Godha Cabcon share price history

Godha Cabcon shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. In fact, it has given multibagger return in 2021 as well. In last 6 month, this metal stock has ascended from ₹19.50 to ₹153.35 levels, rising around 685 per cent in this period. In YTD time, Godha Cabcon share price has surged from ₹37.65 to ₹153.35 levels, logging around 305 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹24.25 to ₹153.35 apiece levels, clocking near 535 per cent rise in this period.

Current market capital of Godha Cabcon shares is around ₹340 crore and its 52-week high is ₹203.95 on NSE. Trade volume of the NSE listed stock is 35,404, which is much lower from its 20 days average volume of 80,851.

