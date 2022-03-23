Multibagger stock hits lower circuit ahead of stock split ex-date

Godha Cabcon shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. In fact, it has given multibagger return in 2021 as well. In last 6 month, this metal stock has ascended from ₹19.50 to ₹153.35 levels, rising around 685 per cent in this period. In YTD time, Godha Cabcon share price has surged from ₹37.65 to ₹153.35 levels, logging around 305 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹24.25 to ₹153.35 apiece levels, clocking near 535 per cent rise in this period.