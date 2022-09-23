Multibagger stock hits lower circuit as Board declares record date for dividend2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 05:33 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹135.20 Cr, Atam Valves is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial industry
With a market valuation of ₹135.20 Cr, Atam Valves is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial industry. The company is a top producer and exporter of valves, fittings, and boiler mountings. As a top maker of plumbing and industrial valves and fittings, ATAM has expanded from making bushings to inventing, designing, and producing industrial valves under the brand "ATAM." Atam Valves Ltd. shares ended today's trading session on the BSE at a lower circuit level of Rs. 327.75, representing a loss of 5.00% from the previous close of Rs. 345.00. The stock had a total volume of 4,500 shares traded today, with a cumulative turnover of ₹0.15 crores.