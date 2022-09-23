With a market valuation of ₹135.20 Cr, Atam Valves is a small-cap company that operates in the industrial industry. The company is a top producer and exporter of valves, fittings, and boiler mountings. As a top maker of plumbing and industrial valves and fittings, ATAM has expanded from making bushings to inventing, designing, and producing industrial valves under the brand "ATAM." Atam Valves Ltd. shares ended today's trading session on the BSE at a lower circuit level of Rs. 327.75, representing a loss of 5.00% from the previous close of Rs. 345.00. The stock had a total volume of 4,500 shares traded today, with a cumulative turnover of ₹0.15 crores.

For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting. For the purpose of the same, the company has informed stock exchanges today by saying that “With continuance to our intimation dated 05th September, 2022 to your goodself for book closure and record date for our AGM dated 30th September, 2022, we would like to inform you that Book Closure for Annual General Meeting is not necessary, hence we are withdrawing closure dates of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company [as declared earlier from 23.09.2022 to 30.09.2022 (both days inclusive] for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and determining the names of members eligible to receive a dividend on equity shares. 23.09.2022 has been fixed as record date for the purpose of entitlement of dividend."

The stock price climbed from ₹40 on October 9, 2020 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 719.38% and an approximate CAGR of 52.23%. The stock price has surged massively over the past year, rising from ₹48.50 on September 24, 2021, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 575.77% and an approximate CAGR of 581.25%. The stock price has gone up from ₹47.50 on January 3, 2022, to the current price level on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 590.00% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 396.59% and has gained 2.42% in the last 1 month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹370.00 on (13/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹37.25 on (16/11/2021), indicating that at the current market price level the stock is trading 11.41% below the high and 779.86% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 72.73% and a public shareholding of 27.27%.