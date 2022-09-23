Multibagger stock hits lower circuit as Board declares record date for dividend

The stock price climbed from ₹40 on October 9, 2020 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 719.38% and an approximate CAGR of 52.23%. The stock price has surged massively over the past year, rising from ₹48.50 on September 24, 2021, to the current market price, resulting in a multibagger return of 575.77% and an approximate CAGR of 581.25%. The stock price has gone up from ₹47.50 on January 3, 2022, to the current price level on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 590.00% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 396.59% and has gained 2.42% in the last 1 month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹370.00 on (13/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹37.25 on (16/11/2021), indicating that at the current market price level the stock is trading 11.41% below the high and 779.86% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 72.73% and a public shareholding of 27.27%.

