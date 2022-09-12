Multibagger stock hits lower circuit as Board sets record date for bonus shares

Multibagger stock hits lower circuit as Board sets record date for bonus shares2 min read . 08:06 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹160.07 crore, Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. For producing polypropylene yarn (PP Yarn), PP Weddings, woven narrow textiles, bag clothing threads, and other related items, the firm is highly known on a global scale. Compared to the previous close of ₹152.85, the shares of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. closed trading today with a 5% fall at the lower circuit level of ₹145.25 a piece.
The Board of Directors of the company said today in a regulatory filing that “In continuation to our letter dated 13th August, 2022, please note that Board of Directors in its meeting held on 13th August, 2022 recommended issuance of 1 (One) bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for existing 10 (Ten) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, subject to the shareholders approval and the same was intimated to stock exchange(s) on 13th August, 2022. This is to further inform that the shareholders at their meeting held on 12th September, 2022 have approved the Bonus issue. Hence, please note that for the purpose of allotment of bonus equity shares 'RECORD DATE' will be Thursday, 22nd September, 2022."
In trade today the total volume was 7,204 shares. The stock price has skyrocketed from ₹21.93 as of 12th October 2018 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 562.33% in the last 5 years. In the last 3 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 240% and in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 5.59%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 16.52% so far in 2022 and has fallen 21.17% in the last 6 months. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹315.10 on (22/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹115.90 on (08/11/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 53.90% below the high and 25.32% above the low.
