Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger stock hits lower circuit as Board sets record date for bonus shares

Multibagger stock hits lower circuit as Board sets record date for bonus shares

Compared to the previous close of 152.85, the shares of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. closed trading today with a 5% fall at the lower circuit level of 145.25 a piece.
2 min read . 08:06 PM ISTVipul Das

  • With a market valuation of 160.07 crore, Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With a market valuation of 160.07 crore, Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. For producing polypropylene yarn (PP Yarn), PP Weddings, woven narrow textiles, bag clothing threads, and other related items, the firm is highly known on a global scale. Compared to the previous close of 152.85, the shares of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. closed trading today with a 5% fall at the lower circuit level of 145.25 a piece.

With a market valuation of 160.07 crore, Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. For producing polypropylene yarn (PP Yarn), PP Weddings, woven narrow textiles, bag clothing threads, and other related items, the firm is highly known on a global scale. Compared to the previous close of 152.85, the shares of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. closed trading today with a 5% fall at the lower circuit level of 145.25 a piece.

The Board of Directors of the company said today in a regulatory filing that “In continuation to our letter dated 13th August, 2022, please note that Board of Directors in its meeting held on 13th August, 2022 recommended issuance of 1 (One) bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for existing 10 (Ten) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, subject to the shareholders approval and the same was intimated to stock exchange(s) on 13th August, 2022. This is to further inform that the shareholders at their meeting held on 12th September, 2022 have approved the Bonus issue. Hence, please note that for the purpose of allotment of bonus equity shares 'RECORD DATE' will be Thursday, 22nd September, 2022."

The Board of Directors of the company said today in a regulatory filing that “In continuation to our letter dated 13th August, 2022, please note that Board of Directors in its meeting held on 13th August, 2022 recommended issuance of 1 (One) bonus share of Rs. 10/- each for existing 10 (Ten) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, subject to the shareholders approval and the same was intimated to stock exchange(s) on 13th August, 2022. This is to further inform that the shareholders at their meeting held on 12th September, 2022 have approved the Bonus issue. Hence, please note that for the purpose of allotment of bonus equity shares 'RECORD DATE' will be Thursday, 22nd September, 2022."

In trade today the total volume was 7,204 shares. The stock price has skyrocketed from 21.93 as of 12th October 2018 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 562.33% in the last 5 years. In the last 3 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 240% and in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 5.59%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 16.52% so far in 2022 and has fallen 21.17% in the last 6 months. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 315.10 on (22/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of 115.90 on (08/11/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 53.90% below the high and 25.32% above the low.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

In trade today the total volume was 7,204 shares. The stock price has skyrocketed from 21.93 as of 12th October 2018 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 562.33% in the last 5 years. In the last 3 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 240% and in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 5.59%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 16.52% so far in 2022 and has fallen 21.17% in the last 6 months. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 315.10 on (22/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of 115.90 on (08/11/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 53.90% below the high and 25.32% above the low.

 

 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.