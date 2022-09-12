Multibagger stock hits lower circuit as Board sets record date for bonus shares

In trade today the total volume was 7,204 shares. The stock price has skyrocketed from ₹21.93 as of 12th October 2018 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 562.33% in the last 5 years. In the last 3 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 240% and in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 5.59%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 16.52% so far in 2022 and has fallen 21.17% in the last 6 months. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹315.10 on (22/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹115.90 on (08/11/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 53.90% below the high and 25.32% above the low.

