Multibagger stock hits new all-time high as Board to consider bonus issue soon

The share price of GKP Printing & Packaging has climbed from ₹26.70 on July 16, 2021 to the current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 720.60 per cent. The stock has gained 58.19 per cent over the past six months and 51.63 per cent year to date in 2022. The stock has gained 28.02 per cent over the past month and 4.83 per cent over the past five trading days. The stock is presently trading above the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages after reaching a new all-time high. But the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the month shows a bearish indication and is in the overbought zone.