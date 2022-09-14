Multibagger stock hits record high after announcement of e-commerce entry

Multibagger stock: Kshitij Polyline shares are NSE listed microcap stock with market cap of ₹89 crore. This is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market as it has surged from around ₹34 apiece levels to ₹88 per share mark in last two months. The microcap company announced on Monday to foray into e-commerce domain and launch various products to increase its product range. This went down well on Dalal Street and the multibagger stock hit upper circuit on Tuesday session and climbed to its new life-time high of ₹87.40 apiece levels on NSE.

