Multibagger stock: Shares of Perfectpac Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2022. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹184 to ₹511 apiece levels, logging near 180 per cent rise this year. However, the stock is still in uptrend. After announcement of stock split record date on 22nd September 2022, this multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit for last eight days in a row. While ascending to its intraday high today, the small-cap stock went on to climb to its new life-time high of ₹511.20 apiece on BSE. The BSE listed company has fixed 21st October 2022 as record date for stock subdivision. The company has already announced stock split in 5:1 ratio.

In its exchange filing with Indian stock market bourses, the multibagger small-cap company said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circulation today i.e. September 22, 2022, inter alia, approved and fixed the "Record Date" on Friday, October 21, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the name of shareholders entitled for Sub-division/Split of every 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up into 5 (five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each."

Perfectpac share price history

As mentioned above, this small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks in India. In last one month, it has ascended from around ₹350 to ₹611.20 apiece levels, logging around 45 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this stock has surged from around ₹182 to ₹511 levels, appreciating to the tune of around 180 per cent. Similarly, in last one year, it has risen from around ₹200 to ₹511 levels, surging around 155 per cent in this time horizon. While hitting upper circuit on 8th day in a row, this small-cap stock has hit record high as well.

This multibagger small-cap stock is one of the dividend paying stocks in 2022 as well. The board of directors of the company has approved and declared an interim dividend payment of ₹5 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.