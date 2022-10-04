Multibagger stock hits record high after declaration of stock split record date

Multibagger stock: Shares of Perfectpac Limited are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2022. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹184 to ₹511 apiece levels, logging near 180 per cent rise this year. However, the stock is still in uptrend. After announcement of stock split record date on 22nd September 2022, this multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit for last eight days in a row. While ascending to its intraday high today, the small-cap stock went on to climb to its new life-time high of ₹511.20 apiece on BSE. The BSE listed company has fixed 21st October 2022 as record date for stock subdivision. The company has already announced stock split in 5:1 ratio.

