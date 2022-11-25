Multibagger stock hits record high after warrants issue at 10% discount2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 07:45 AM IST
- Multibagger stock has announced issuance of equity warrants at ₹692 whereas its current price is ₹767 apiece on NSE
Multibagger stock: .hares of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street that has given strong upside bounce in post-Covid rally in last two and half years. This small-cap stock witnessed strong buying interest on previous session and climbed to new life-time high of ₹789 apiece on NSE. Hi-Tech Pipes share price shot up on Thursday after company's board nodded for issuance of fully convertible equity warrants at ₹692 apiece, new 10 per cent below its current share price.