Multibagger stock hits record high after warrants issue at 10% discount

The multibagger small-cap company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the issuance of equity warrants citing, "Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 24, 2022, inter-alia considered and approved issuance of 57,00,000 (Fifty seven Lakhs Only) Fully Convertible Equity Warrants ("Warrants") each carrying a right exercisable by the warrants holder[s] to subscribe to one (1) equity share against each warrant at a price of Rs. 692 /- [including the warrant subscription price. and warrant exercise price] or at a price as may be determined in accordance with the provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018, whichever is higher, to the person(s) belonging to Promoter, Promoter Group and Non-Promoter Group category (including Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)), on such terms and condition as may be determined by the Board and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company through postal ballot and applicable regulatory authorities as the case may be, in accordance with the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws."