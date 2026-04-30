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Multibagger stock hits record high, logs 10% intraday gain after Q4 results 2026

Mangalam Worldwide shares rose 9.33% to 351, driven by strong Q4 FY26 results. Net profit surged to 15.38 crore, while revenue from operations was 264.95 crore. The company declared a final dividend of 0.30 per share and plans a direct listing on BSE.

A Ksheerasagar
Published30 Apr 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Smallcap stock: The company’s shares have been on a steady upward run since late March, rising from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>249.25 apiece to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350, delivering a strong return of around 40%.
Smallcap stock: The company’s shares have been on a steady upward run since late March, rising from ₹249.25 apiece to ₹350, delivering a strong return of around 40%.(Pixabay)
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Shares of Mangalam Worldwide, a leading fully integrated stainless-steel manufacturer, closed Thursday’s session, 30 April, 9.33% higher at 351 apiece, defying broader market weakness as investors cheered the company’s strong March quarter performance.

The company reported a robust performance for March ending quarter, with net profit rising to 15.38 crore from 8.48 crore in the year ago quarter, marking a sharp 81.2% year-on-year increase.

Revenue from operations stood at 264.95 crore, compared with 324.04 crore in the same quarter last year, while total income came in at 266.51 crore versus 324.56 crore a year ago.

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Meanwhile, total expenses declined to 250.13 crore from 318.07 crore last year, helping the company deliver margin expansion despite lower revenue, which zoomed to 10%, as per the company's earnings filing.

For the full year ended March 2026, the company reported a significant jump in profitability, with net profit climbing to 50 crore from 29 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations surged to 1,208 crore, up from 1,061 crore in the previous financial year, while total income rose to 1,215 crore from 1,066 crore in FY25, its earnings filing showed.

Commenting on the performance, Vipin Prakash Mangal, Chairman of Mangalam Worldwide, said, “FY26 has been a strong year for Mangalam Worldwide. Our profitability and revenue growth reflect the operational discipline and execution focus we have maintained consistently across quarters. Our integrated business model continues to be our key strength, enabling effective cost management across the value chain."

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“As we enter FY27, demand across oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and infrastructure remains encouraging, and we are well-positioned to capture opportunities ahead,” he added.

Along with the financial results, the company also declared a final dividend of 0.30 per equity share for FY26. Additionally, Mangalam Worldwide approved a proposal for the direct listing of the company on the Main Board of BSE, subject to approval from BSE and other relevant authorities.

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Shares jump 38% in April

The company’s shares have been on a steady upward run since late March, rising from 249.25 apiece to 351, delivering a strong return of around 40%.

The stock finished April with an impressive gain of 38%, significantly outperforming the Nifty Smallcap 100, which rose 18% during the same period.

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The stock has delivered positive annual returns consistently over the last four years, with 2025 emerging as its best-performing year after a 61% rally. Building on that momentum, the stock has gained another 27% so far this year.

Cumulatively, the shares are trading 152% and 247% higher over the last three-year and five-year periods, respectively.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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