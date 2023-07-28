Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after acquiring subsidiary company

Multibagger stock: Servotech Power Systems shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent year. The small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹966.50 crore has delivered 180 per cent return in YTD time whereas in last one year, it has surged to the tune of 650 per cent. However, the stock is in news today for acquiring its subsidiary company Techbec Green Energy Private Limited. In one of its latest exchange filing, the multibagger small-cap stock informed Indian stock market bourses that Servotech Power Systems is going to incorporate the subsidiary by acquring its one lakh shares of ₹10 each.

