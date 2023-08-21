Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after allotment of preferential issue. Details here2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Multibagger stock has declared fund raise up to ₹75 crore via issuance of warrants on preferential basis
Multibagger stock: Shares of GI Engineering Solutions Ltd are one of the multibagger small-cap stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. However, it seems that there is still more steam left in this multibagger penny stock. The small-cap company has declared issuance of five crore warrants on preferential basis at ₹15 per share. This means, the company has declared fund raise to the tune of ₹75 crore ( ₹15 x 5,00,00,000).
